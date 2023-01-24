BBB Accredited Business
I-TEAM: Dior Bar and Lounge surrenders license after violent night

A Baton Rouge bar has surrendered its license following a mass shooting that left several people injured.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said that Dior Bar and Lounge surrendered its license following a shooting that left several people injured on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The announcement about the suspension came on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Bar regulators in Baton Rouge spent Monday, Jan. 23, fact-finding, seeking more information about violence at Dior over the weekend.

Sources say members of the parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board spoke privately to work out a response plan following the shooting. The plan, right now, includes requesting a report on the incident at Dior Bar and Lounge from investigators by the end of the week.

The board held a special meeting in December to discuss requiring extra licensing or even fines for local party promoters.

Sources say the incident at Dior could be used as more evidence that stricter regulations are needed for promoters.

Twelve people sought help at local hospitals after someone fired a gun inside a packed party hosted at Dior. A suspect was not identified by 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

