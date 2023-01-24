New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish.

The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.

Shelton was arrested on a fugitive warrant and is awaiting extradition to Orleans Parish, where the NOPD said she would be booked with second-degree murder.

The Orleans Parish coroner’s office still has not disclosed the identity of the victim found shot around 8:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Julia Street in the Warehouse District. The victim died at a hospital, police said.

