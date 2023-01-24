BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says

Cache Shelton is awaiting extradition to New Orleans, accused of fatally shooting a 29-year-old...
Cache Shelton is awaiting extradition to New Orleans, accused of fatally shooting a 29-year-old man in the 300 block of Julia Street on Dec. 27, 2022.
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish.

The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.

Shelton was arrested on a fugitive warrant and is awaiting extradition to Orleans Parish, where the NOPD said she would be booked with second-degree murder.

The Orleans Parish coroner’s office still has not disclosed the identity of the victim found shot around 8:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Julia Street in the Warehouse District. The victim died at a hospital, police said.

