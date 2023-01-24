New Orleans police searching for friends, family of homicide victim visiting from Europe

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for information into the death of a man who was found gunned down in the Plum Orchard neighborhood earlier this month.

The NOPD says Janis Gailis, 30, was found shot to death just after midnight on Jan. 17 in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. Police say he was shot multiple times.

Police say a passerby called 911 when they discovered Gailis laying in the roadway.

Officials say Gailis was from Europe and had been visiting New Orleans for several months.

“We need the public’s help. We really need the public’s help,” NOPD Homicide Capt. Kevin Burns said in a press conference on Tues., Jan. 24.

Burns says the homicide unit is working to locate friends or family of Gailis, as well as neighbors and business members in the community who may have known the victim or witnessed the events leading up to his death.

“Please tell us what you know. Tell us what you heard on January 17. So we can hold those accountable - the person or persons responsible for this senseless act of violence,” Burns said.

