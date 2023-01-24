Orleans Parish criminal court suspends jury service until March amid challenge to summons procedures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Criminal court juries in Orleans Parish will not be empaneled again until March, Chief Judge Robin Pittman announced in response to a legal challenge regarding juror screening procedures for convicted felons.

The Criminal District Court released a letter Pittman wrote to an attorney with Voice of the Experienced (VOTE), an advocacy group for formerly incarcerated individuals. A New Orleans attempted murder defendant last week challenged whether the court was improperly excluding convicted felons from jury pools despite recent changes in state law.

Emily Posner, general counsel for VOTE, questioned the court’s jury procedures earlier this month.

“In response to your letters dated Jan. 12 and Jan. 20,” Pittman wrote to Posner, “jury venires for the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court have been deferred for the remainder of January 2023 and February 2023.”

Act 121 -- a law that took effect in August 2021 -- restored jury eligibility to convicted felons if they had been off probation or parole for at least five years and were not currently under house arrest or criminal indictment. The legal challenge asserts that the Orleans criminal court has continued to exclude convicted felons who would qualify under the new law from jury service because of outdated and incorrect jury summonses and screening.

Court officials, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office and VOTE attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

