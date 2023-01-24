BBB Accredited Business
Reggie’s alcohol license suspended amid investigation, officials say

Bar
Bar(KBTX)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reggie’s alcohol license suspended, according to officials.

The following statement was released:

The Louisiana ATC is working with Baton Rouge ABC and local law enforcement to investigate and share evidence regarding recent incidents at this establishment.  Due to the seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety, an emergency suspension will be issued today.  This action immediately suspends the service or sale of alcoholic beverages at this location.  An emergency hearing will be held next month to determine what penalties (if any) should be imposed following a presentation of the evidence.

