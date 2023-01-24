BBB Accredited Business
Roadblocks lifted after all clear given after chemical release at Honeywell plant

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene after a chemical release near the Honeywell plant in Carville, La.

Officials state that the road blocks have also been lifted. There were no reported injuries.

Details at this time are limited.

