Roadblocks lifted after all clear given after chemical release at Honeywell plant
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene after a chemical release near the Honeywell plant in Carville, La.
Officials state that the road blocks have also been lifted. There were no reported injuries.
Details at this time are limited.
