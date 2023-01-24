BBB Accredited Business
Severe weather passes through southeastern Louisiana without reports of major damage

By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of strong storms passed through southeastern Louisiana late Tuesday night (Jan. 24), but the region appeared to be spared serious damage despite hours of tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans gave the greater metro area the all clear at 11:29 p.m.

As forecasted for days, the area saw severe storms move in starting around 8 p.m., bringing a threat of damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. But by the time the threat had cleared, there were no reports of injuries, widespread power outages or major damage in the region.

