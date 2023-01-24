Severe weather passes through southeastern Louisiana without reports of major damage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of strong storms passed through southeastern Louisiana late Tuesday night (Jan. 24), but the region appeared to be spared serious damage despite hours of tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans gave the greater metro area the all clear at 11:29 p.m.

11:29pm - Severe weather threat is over for most of SE LA and now moving into coastal Mississippi. We will be trimming the tornado watches further shortly. — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) January 25, 2023

Damage in Bayou Blue also shows a trailer flipped on its side. 📸 Paige N Carrere #lawx pic.twitter.com/yYXrAMeE3g — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) January 25, 2023

As forecasted for days, the area saw severe storms move in starting around 8 p.m., bringing a threat of damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. But by the time the threat had cleared, there were no reports of injuries, widespread power outages or major damage in the region.

Bruce: Hugh swath of level 3 out of 5 severe weather threat. The hatched lines means EF2 tornadoes or stronger. The timing looks like 8pm north shore and western areas 10-11pm metro and 11-12am Miss. Gulf coast. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/m4TNez4yho — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 24, 2023

IMPORTANT LINKS

Download the Fox 8 Weather App + Download the Fox 8 News App

Track weather in real-time with VIPIR radar.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.