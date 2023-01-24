BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Strong to severe storms impact the area tonight

Winds gusts up to 50 mph and a strong tornado possible
Severe timeline
Severe timeline(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of strong to severe storms will move in tonight bringing a threat for damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the evening as winds pick up from the south. Ahead of the main line of storms by the early evening we could see winds gusting up to 50 mph. Temperatures will be in the low 70s late tonight.

A few pop up showers and periods of heavy rainfall are possible ahead of the main squall line. The strongest storms will move through late tonight. We are in an Enhanced (Level 3) risk for severe weather, meaning gusty damaging winds, a strong tornado and flooding are possible as the storms move through. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and run through your severe weather safety plan in advance today.

The line of storms will move out just after midnight, leaving us with chilly northerly winds. We will be in the 50s by Wednesday with lows in the 30s and 40s through the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis

Latest News

Severe squall line expected tonight
Strong winds, severe storms expected later tonight
Morning weather update for Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 a.m.
Evening weather update for Monday, Jan. 23
Evening weather update for Monday, Jan. 23
Bruce: Quiet now; Severe weather threat arrives overnight Tuesday
Bruce: Quiet now; severe weather threat increases Tuesday night