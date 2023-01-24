Strong to severe storms impact the area tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of strong to severe storms will move in tonight bringing a threat for damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the evening as winds pick up from the south. Ahead of the main line of storms by the early evening we could see winds gusting up to 50 mph. Temperatures will be in the low 70s late tonight.

A few pop up showers and periods of heavy rainfall are possible ahead of the main squall line. The strongest storms will move through late tonight. We are in an Enhanced (Level 3) risk for severe weather, meaning gusty damaging winds, a strong tornado and flooding are possible as the storms move through. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and run through your severe weather safety plan in advance today.

The line of storms will move out just after midnight, leaving us with chilly northerly winds. We will be in the 50s by Wednesday with lows in the 30s and 40s through the end of the week.

