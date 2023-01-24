Strong winds, severe storms expected later tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A busy next 24 hours is expected in weather as we have the risk for severe storms along with strong winds due to a powerful low pressure blowing through the area.

Now most of the day today will be just fine in regards to what’s going on outside. We will cloud up as the day goes on and a spotty shower is possible but the bad weather likely holds off until this evening. That’s when a line of severe weather moves into Southeast Louisiana bringing with it the risk for tornadoes, damaging winds and heavy rains.

Models continue to indicate this line will be moving very rapidly so heavy rains look to be a low threat. The biggest threat will be the wind that will accompany the storms and even develop ahead of the line. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the area with gusts to 40-50 mph expected frequently by tonight. Of course the storms can produce winds even stronger than that but winds in advance of the storms could produce power outages themselves.

All of this mess is out of here by 2-3 AM and we go back to quiet conditions the rest of the work week. It will be turning chilly again as highs fall back into the 50s and some frosty mornings look to be on the way with lows in the 30s and 40s.

