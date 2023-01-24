Two-alarm fire decimates Metairie’s Ground Pat’i restaurant

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire decimated the Ground Pat’i restaurant in Metairie, Jefferson Parish fire officials said Monday night (Jan. 23).

Parish officials said the fire at the popular eatery at 3124 David Dr., at Veterans Boulevard, first was reported around 7 p.m. A second alarm was sounded at 7:20 p.m. as first responders reported significant property loss at the scene.

Chief Don Robertson, director of Jefferson Parish Fire Services, said no injuries were reported. The restaurant was closed on Monday when the fire broke out.

Firefighters from the Third District Fire Department and East Bank Consolidated Fire Department were involved in the suppression effort. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire, Robertson said.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

