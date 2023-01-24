BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Two-alarm fire decimates Metairie’s Ground Pat’i restaurant

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire decimated the Ground Pat’i restaurant in Metairie, Jefferson Parish fire officials said Monday night (Jan. 23).

Parish officials said the fire at the popular eatery at 3124 David Dr., at Veterans Boulevard, first was reported around 7 p.m. A second alarm was sounded at 7:20 p.m. as first responders reported significant property loss at the scene.

Chief Don Robertson, director of Jefferson Parish Fire Services, said no injuries were reported. The restaurant was closed on Monday when the fire broke out.

Firefighters from the Third District Fire Department and East Bank Consolidated Fire Department were involved in the suppression effort. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire, Robertson said.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

Latest News

Two-alarm fire ravages Ground Pat'i restaurant in Metairie
Two-alarm fire ravages Ground Pat'i restaurant in Metairie
FILE - Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, La.
Louisiana insurance agents say companies need incentive fund; a state lawmaker isn’t convinced
Jury trials at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court have been suspended until March amid a...
Orleans Parish criminal court suspends jury service until March amid challenge to summons procedures
Cache Shelton is awaiting extradition to New Orleans, accused of fatally shooting a 29-year-old...
New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says