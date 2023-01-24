BBB Accredited Business
With questions surrounding Mahomes injured ankle, Burrow and the Bengals favorites over the Chiefs

Burrow has thrown eight touchdowns in his three wins against the Chiefs.
Burrow has thrown eight touchdowns in his three wins against the Chiefs.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even though Andy Reid said on Monday that Patrick Mahomes would play against the Bengals, many are questioning how healthy the quarterback will be for the AFC championship game.

One group that is doubting the health of Mahomes, Las Vegas. Right now, all the major sportsbooks have Cincinnati the favorite over Kansas City.

Caesars Sportsbook: Bengals (-2)

Bet MGM: Bengals (-2.5)

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bengals (-1.5)

Wynn Bet: Bengals (-2)

Last year in the AFC title game, Joe Burrow and the Bengals beat Kansas City, 27-24. Burrow is 3-0 in his career against Mahomes and the Chiefs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

