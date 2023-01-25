2 NOPD officers under criminal investigation, reassigned

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans police officers are under criminal investigation and accused of violating NOPD policy, officials say.

The NOPD said on Wed., Jan. 25 that Sgt. Dylan Pazon and Officer Brittany Kimbrough were reassigned by the department’s Public Integrity Bureau for violating policy. It is unclear what policy was violated.

An NOPD spokesperson confirmed a criminal investigation is underway, though details of that investigation were not disclosed.

