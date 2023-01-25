BBB Accredited Business
3 found dead for ‘several days’ in Fairgrounds-area home, including 14-year-old girl, identified by coroner

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has now identified all three people, including a 14-year-old girl, who officials say were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home near the Fairgrounds earlier this month.

Authorities say the bodies of two adult men, Alonzo Jackson, 50, Wilmon Jackson, 43, and a teenage girl, Evonna Jackson, 14, were discovered on Jan. 3 when officers were called by neighbors to perform a wellness check at a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard.

Around 9:18 a.m., the three were pronounced dead inside the home. Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier says the victims were dead for several days, making determining their ages, genders, and identities difficult.

Alonzo was identified first, with confirmation coming from the coroner’s office on Jan. 9. The identities of Wilmon and Evonna were released on Jan. 25.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides due to the presence of bullets on the ground inside the home.

The coroner’s office confirmed all three died of gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any information about suspected shooters or motives.

