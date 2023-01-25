Bruce: Quiet and cool as we round out the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cool and dry weather will continue for the rest of the week.

Skies clear by the evening on Wednesday with temperatures falling into the low 30s and 40s. We could see frost on the North Shore. Temperatures will be cooler on Friday morning in the 30s across the area with a light freeze possible north of the lake.

Bruce: We stay nice and quiet to round out the work week, Mostly clear and cool. Lows north near 32° with patchy frost and 40s south. Highs in the mid 50s. pic.twitter.com/0ScgCvsYPo — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 25, 2023

Highs remain in the 50s until the weekend. Saturday clouds return and temperatures climb into the 60s. Sunday will be more spring-like with 70s and storms possible. We could get 2 to 4 inches of rain across the area with this system. The warmer conditions remain through the start of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.