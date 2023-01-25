BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Quiet and cool as we round out the week

Bruce: Dry skies and cool temps to end the week
Bruce: Dry skies and cool temps to end the week(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cool and dry weather will continue for the rest of the week.

Skies clear by the evening on Wednesday with temperatures falling into the low 30s and 40s. We could see frost on the North Shore. Temperatures will be cooler on Friday morning in the 30s across the area with a light freeze possible north of the lake.

Highs remain in the 50s until the weekend. Saturday clouds return and temperatures climb into the 60s. Sunday will be more spring-like with 70s and storms possible. We could get 2 to 4 inches of rain across the area with this system. The warmer conditions remain through the start of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis

Latest News

Next 3 days
Sunny, winter-like conditions through the end of the week
Clear sky and dry dew points will lead to chilly conditions early Thursday and Friday.
Nicondra: Drying out and cooler conditions
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5 a.m.
Bruce: Strong winds, possible tornadoes overnight
Severe weather passes through southeastern Louisiana without reports of major damage