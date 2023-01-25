BBB Accredited Business
Crash on River Road on Westbank causing traffic delays

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A crash at River Road and Rivet Blvd. is causing traffic delays, according to Louisiana State Police.

A state police spokesperson said that there was a crash with minor injuries and wreckers are on the scene clearing the roadways.

The crash is subject to an active investigation and all roads should be opening shortly, the spokesperson said.

