BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Joe Burrow named MVP finalist

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before an NFL football game against the New Orleans...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of five finalists for the 2022 NFL MVP.

The league announced the finalists on Wednesday.

Here’s a glance at Burrow’s regular season stats:

  • Competition percentage: 68.3% (Second most)
  • Passing yards: 4,475 (Fifth most)
  • Touchdowns: 35 (T-2nd)
  • Yards gained per pass attempt: 7.4 (10th most)
  • QBR: 58.8 (10th best)

Burrow’s opponent on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes, is a massive favorite to win the award.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Mahomes’ odds at -1600. Burrow has the second-best odds at +900 on DraftKings.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is +1500 on DraftKings.

The other finalists for MVP included Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (+1500) and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (+10000).

Bengals coverage
Bengals now betting favorite to win AFC Championship game
‘High demand’ for Bengals-Chiefs tickets limits availability on Ticketmaster
Buffalo brewery makes good on bet, donates to Joe Burrow Foundation
D.J. Reader to Bengals fans: ‘We see you having our backs. We got your back too’
New way for Bengals fans to get to Kansas City

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives the lane past Golden State Warriors...
Report: Brandon Ingram will return to Pelicans’ starting lineup Wednesday vs Minnesota
Brandon Ingram returns Wednesday for Pelicans vs T-Wolves
Brandon Ingram returns Wednesday for Pelicans vs T-Wolves
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) attempts to spin past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic...
Pelicans’ lose fifth straight, falling to Nuggets, 99-98
Burrow has thrown eight touchdowns in his three wins against the Chiefs.
With questions surrounding Mahomes injured ankle, Burrow and the Bengals favorites over the Chiefs