Joe Burrow named MVP finalist
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of five finalists for the 2022 NFL MVP.
The league announced the finalists on Wednesday.
Here’s a glance at Burrow’s regular season stats:
- Competition percentage: 68.3% (Second most)
- Passing yards: 4,475 (Fifth most)
- Touchdowns: 35 (T-2nd)
- Yards gained per pass attempt: 7.4 (10th most)
- QBR: 58.8 (10th best)
Burrow’s opponent on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes, is a massive favorite to win the award.
DraftKings Sportsbook has Mahomes’ odds at -1600. Burrow has the second-best odds at +900 on DraftKings.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is +1500 on DraftKings.
The other finalists for MVP included Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (+1500) and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (+10000).
