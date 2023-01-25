BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly a little more than $1 million in 2022, according to a report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

The report stated auditors found Kelly was paid an extra “$1,001,368 in supplemental payments in fiscal year 2022 when the university made double payments in May and June 2022.”

It added LSU started making supplemental payments to his LLC in May 2022 but also continued to make supplemental payments to Kelly directly, doubling his monthly payments. Auditors said LSU discovered the error in November 2022.

According to the report, LSU and Kelly have enacted an adjustment payment schedule to recoup the amount overpaid by the end of the 2023 fiscal year.

Also from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor:

In addition, the university misclassified $6,667,000 in severance payments as coaching salaries, benefits, and bonuses on its Statement of Revenues and Expenses. Auditors found as well that the university omitted $139,895,732 in debt on its NCAA Financial Report. The university’s Statement of Revenues and Expenses showed the athletic department’s revenues exceeded its expenses by $1,943,722 in fiscal year 2022 – $199,309,382 in total revenues compared to $197,365,660 in total expenses. The football program generated $95,104,156 in revenue and, after expenses of $59,384,456, netted $35,719,700, which was an increase of slightly more than $29 million from fiscal year 2021.

CLICK HERE for the full report.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis

Latest News

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Tulane ranked No. 9 in final AP poll
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Tulane rallies to upset USC in Cotton Bowl, 46-45, behind Spears’ 205 rushing yards and 4 TDs
Ahead of the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Goodyear continues its tradition of creating...
Tulane suits up for first major bowl game in 83 years
Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat (2) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on...
Former Amite star linebacker declares for NFL Draft
Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) runs for the end zone for a touchdown against Ohio State...
No. 1 Georgia rallies to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in semi