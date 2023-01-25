BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU continues to struggle offensively in 7th straight loss, falling to the Razorbacks 60-40

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (12-8, 1-7 SEC) struggled offensively as they scored a season-low 40 points against Arkansas (14-6, 3-5 SEC) on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in a 20-point loss to the Razorbacks.

The Tigers actually defeated the Razorbacks at the beginning of Southeastern Conference play at the end of December at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Since that win, LSU has dropped seven straight and has shot 35% combined during the losing streak.

LSU failed to score more than 14 points in the first half as they shot an abysmal 12% from the field making only three shots on 25 attempts. KJ Williams and Adam Miller each scored nine points in the loss.

The Tigers will look to turn things around as they face Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the PMAC. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis

Latest News

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) shoots against LSU guard Justice Williams during the...
LSU drops 6th-straight in loss to No. 9 Tennessee
Houston forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) dunks during the first half of the Cougars' 80-60 victory...
Tulane no match for No. 1-ranked Houston, 80-60
Statue of Seimone Augustus
LSU unveils statue honoring Seimone Augustus
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU women’s basketball moves into top 5 on latest AP Poll
Morning Sports: SLU wins River Bell Classic, Tulane, LSU hoops, and more
Morning Sports: SLU wins Riverbell Classic, Tulane, LSU hoops, and more