Nicondra: Drying out and cooler conditions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front pushed through the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday prompting a number severe warnings and leaving behind some wind damage. Drier conditions in place for Wednesday and we won’t see much fluctuation in temperatures as cooler and drier air moves in behind the front. Temperatures will hover in the low to middle 50s for the day. Thursday morning will be on the chilly side with south shore lows in the 40s and a light freeze north and west of the Lake. Into the weekend expect warmer conditions each day and another chance for storms on Sunday.

