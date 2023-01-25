BBB Accredited Business
Report: Brandon Ingram will return to Pelicans’ starting lineup Wednesday vs Minnesota

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives the lane past Golden State Warriors...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives the lane past Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a two-month absence, Pelicans star Brandon Ingram will return to the starting lineup Wednesday night when the team hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Smoothie King Center, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

Though medically cleared to play for weeks, Ingram sat out for an indefinite time as he dealt with what he described as prolonged major pain from the big toe contusion he suffered on Nov. 25.

Before the injury, Ingram was averaging 20.8 ppg, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 32.1 minutes of play.

The team is currently on a 5-game losing streak and only won three games in the new year following a brutal road stretch and co-star Zion Williamson going down with a hamstring strain.

Williamson was evaluated Tuesday for the first time since his injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he continues to ramp up with a rehab program, per a team statement.

Pelicans’ lose fifth straight, falling to Nuggets, 99-98

Pelicans ‘hopeful’ Brandon Ingram returns this week

The Pelicans are currently in the No. 4 spot of the Western Conference with several other teams fighting for placement close behind. They hold a 26-22 overall record and face the Wizards at home on Saturday.

