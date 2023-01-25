BBB Accredited Business
Stolen vehicle with child inside pursued in St. Bernard Parish

Police and St. Bernard deputies gather near Delille and West Moreau streets, where a stolen...
Police and St. Bernard deputies gather near Delille and West Moreau streets, where a stolen vehicle was recovered Tuesday (Jan. 24).(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A stolen vehicle with a 6-year-old girl inside was pursued across St. Bernard Parish before the child was safely recovered, authorities said Tuesday night (Jan. 24).

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office told Fox 8 two suspects attempted a carjacking outside the parish’s school board early Tuesday evening. The suspects failed, but minutes later managed to steal a car from outside a nearby convenience store. They sped away in the vehicle, which had the young girl in the back seat.

Authorities said the thieves were pursued and eventually abandoned the stolen vehicle near Delille and West Moreau streets. The child was recovered unharmed, and authorities are searching for the suspects. No arrests had been announced as of 9 p.m.

