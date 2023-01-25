Two arrested and accused of carjacking couple at gunpoint in Lafourche Parish

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Two men were arrested and accused of carjacking a couple at gunpoint in Lafourche Parish Tuesday (Jan. 24), according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Craig Webre said that Michael Jules and Javonte Miller held a couple up at gunpoint just before noon in the Cypress Court Trailer Park in Gray. The man and woman reportedly gave up their vehicle and another item to Jules and Miller, Webre said.

Jules and Miller were arrested at a traffic stop and deputies say that both suspects admitted the car theft to authorities.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.