Two arrested and accused of carjacking couple at gunpoint in Lafourche Parish

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Two men were arrested and accused of carjacking a couple at gunpoint in Lafourche Parish Tuesday (Jan. 24), according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Craig Webre said that Michael Jules and Javonte Miller held a couple up at gunpoint just before noon in the Cypress Court Trailer Park in Gray. The man and woman reportedly gave up their vehicle and another item to Jules and Miller, Webre said.

Jules and Miller were arrested at a traffic stop and deputies say that both suspects admitted the car theft to authorities.

