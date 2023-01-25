BBB Accredited Business
Two teens arrested for string of armed robberies on Hillary Street, Tulane police say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two teens have been arrested for a string of armed robberies that occurred near Tulane on Hillary Street over a week ago, according to a release from campus police.

Police say that a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested but they did not indicate when the arrests occurred in the safety notice that was sent out to students, faculty, and staff.

Police say that a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested but they did not indicate when the arrests occurred in the safety notice that was sent out to students, faculty, and staff.(Fox 8)

Campus police say that anyone that has information related to these incidents should call the NOPD.

