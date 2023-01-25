Victims shot Wednesday afternoon in Lower Ninth Ward, Treme neighborhoods

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot about four minutes and four miles apart Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 25), New Orleans police said.

Initial reports indicated a woman was shot in the chest at 4:02 p.m. in the 5300 block of Marais Street in the Ninth Ward.

And a man was shot in the groin at 4:06 p.m., in the 2000 block of Dumaine Street in Treme, the NOPD said.

Police provided no additional details on either shooting, and there was no indication an arrest had been made in connection with either incident.

