Another stolen car from New Orleans crashes in Metairie following chase; one arrested

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans man was arrested Thursday (Jan. 26) morning after deputies say that a stolen car, also from New Orleans, crashed after a chase with authorities.

The stolen car pursuit is not connected to the incident of similar nature that occurred on Wednesday (Jan. 25) night, the sheriff’s office said.

Jefferson deputies say that after the crash, which occurred near the area of near Beverly Garden and Codifer Boulevard, multiple occupants that were inside of the car took off on foot.

The stolen vehicle was found at the dead end of Metairie Ave. It crashed into the backside of a portion of what looks like the fence of the “Little Red Schoolhouse” off Metairie Road.

The spokesperson said that it is unclear at this time if there are more occupants from the stolen car on the run.

On Wednesday, Jefferson deputies discharged their firearms at two suspects who fled on foot after being pinned in a stolen car from New Orleans near an apartment complex on Richland Avenue. In that incident, deputies said a driver and passenger scrambled out of the stolen car armed with handguns.

