BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Heart of Louisiana: Thibodaux Cajun Jam

By Dave McNamara
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - The City of Thibodaux celebrates its Cajun heritage and music in twice-a-month jam sessions. And this month, the music and dancing took on the look of Mardi Gras, as Dave McNamara reports in the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
Seventh Ward residents say they are not getting consistent trash pickup even once a week and...
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Thibodaux Cajun Jam
Heart of Louisiana: Thibodaux Cajun Jam
Jazz Fest lineup released
Jazz Fest lineup released
Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Ludacris, Wu-Tang among 2023 Jazz Fest performances
Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Dead & Company, Wu-Tang Clan among 2023 Jazz Fest performers
Broadway in New Orleans: Jesus Christ Superstar
Broadway in New Orleans: Jesus Christ Superstar