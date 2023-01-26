BBB Accredited Business
Jefferson Parish deputies search for armed suspect near Metairie apartments

Jefferson Parish deputies surround a damage car from which two armed suspects attempted to flee...
Jefferson Parish deputies surround a damage car from which two armed suspects attempted to flee late Wednesday (Jan. 25) in the 2500 block of Richland Avenue in Metairie.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for an armed suspect near an apartment complex in Metairie late Wednesday night (Jan. 25).

Deputies reported pursuing two suspects with guns in a silver sedan around 10:06 p.m., with the vehicle eventually coming to a stop in front of an apartment building in the 2500 block of Richland Avenue. The suspects’ vehicle showed heavy crash damage to its left side, including what appeared to be a broken left rear wheel.

The pursuing lawmen reported shots were fired as the suspects fled the vehicle, but it was unclear whether anyone was struck. Deputies reported finding a blood trail and summoned EMS personnel to the scene.

The JPSO established a perimeter around the area that extended to Cleary Avenue along the I-10 service road, and called in a K-9 team to help search for at least one of the suspects.

It was unclear at 11:30 p.m. whether a suspect was in custody, and whether an officer-involved shooting would be confirmed. A JPSO spokesman was en route to the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

