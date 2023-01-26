Jefferson Parish deputies search for armed suspects after opening fire near Metairie apartments

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for two armed suspects they shot at near an apartment complex in Metairie late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning (Jan. 26).

A JPSO spokesman said Thursday at 1:15 a.m. that the two suspects remained at large, after they refused an attempted traffic stop and led deputies on a chase, eventually crashing their stolen vehicle and being shot at by the lawmen after emerging with guns.

Deputies reported pursuing the two armed suspects in a silver sedan around 10:06 p.m., after they fled from an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of North Arnoult and the south I-10 Service Road. While fleeing, the suspects crashed into another motorist at the intersection of Manson Avenue and the service road, the JPSO said.

The suspects’ damaged car -- which the JPSO said was reported stolen out of New Orleans -- eventually was pinned in near an apartment building in the 2500 block of Richland Avenue. The car showed heavy crash damage to its left side, including what appeared to be a broken left rear wheel.

Deputies said a driver and passenger scrambled out of the stolen car armed with handguns.

“A responding deputy perceived a threat and fired his service weapon at one of the suspects, and the suspects fled on foot,” a JPSO spokesman said in a statement. The agency said one stolen firearm was recovered at the scene.

Deputies also reported finding a blood trail and summoned EMS personnel to the scene.

“Our investigators believe that the suspect the deputy fired at was injured during the incident,” the JPSO said. “It is unknown if his injury would have been sustained from the vehicle crash or gunfire.”

The JPSO established a perimeter around the area that extended to Cleary Avenue along the I-10 service road, and called in a K-9 team to help search for the suspects. But after nearly three hours, no arrests had been announced

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

