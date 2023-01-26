Larose man booked with murder in teen girl’s October 2022 overdose death

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A Larose man previously jailed on drug distribution allegations was rearrested Wednesday (Jan. 25), booked with second-degree murder for his alleged role in the fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old Galliano girl last October.

Blayne Terrebonne, 19, was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in lieu of a $500,000 bond, Sheriff Craig Webre’s office announced.

Terrebonne is accused of killing 15-year-old Breonna Poindexter, by selling the girl what she thought was Percocet pain medication but was actually a pill pressed from pure fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said. The teen girl was found dead of a drug overdose early in the morning on Oct. 27, 2022.

“The family members saw her face down in the bed, and she had been deceased for some time,” Webre said the day the girl’s body was discovered.

Deputies and EMTs managed to save a 16-year-old classmate of Poindexter’s with two doses of Narcan administered around 4:30 a.m., after his family noticed symptoms of an overdose at their home.

Investigators quickly determined the two incidents were related, and arrested Terrebonne later that day. Detectives later arrested 18-year-old Sergio Perez of Cut Off and 21-year-old Anthony Francis of Larose in connection with the case. All were charged with drug distribution. Perez remains at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, but Terrebonne and Francis were released on bail last November.

Related coverage

Lafourche Parish teen dead, another hospitalized after drug overdoses

Two more arrests made in overdose death of Lafourche Parish teen

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.