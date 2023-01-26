Nicondra: Chilly conditions across the region

BBB Accredited Business
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beautiful and chilly conditions as we finish out the week ahead. Lots of sunshine this Thursday with high temperatures only in the 50s even with all the sunshine. Friday looks similar with a good bit of sun and a chilly start. Temperatures will start out on the chilly side with 40s south and low 30s north. The clear sky and dry conditions will allow temperatures to bottom out Friday morning. Afternoon highs Friday will be in the 50s once again. Saturday a warm front moves into the region. After another chilly start a warm front will push in allowing for an increase in clouds and temperatures about 10 degrees warmer in the middle 60s. Rain chances pick up Sunday with storms likely during the day.

