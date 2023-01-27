BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

BR shooting range offers free concealed carry classes for women who have restraining order against someone

Precision Firearms and Indoor Range is offering a free concealed carry class for women who have...
Precision Firearms and Indoor Range is offering a free concealed carry class for women who have a restraining order against someone in their lives.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Violent crime continues to be a talker in Baton Rouge. You’ve seen multiple leaders and organizations come together for months to try and come up with a solution.

Precision Firearms and Indoor Range is offering a free concealed carry class for women who have a restraining order against someone in their lives. This is due to the increasing violence in the city.

They offer concealed carry classes every weekend, but the cost can be expensive for some people at greater risk for violent crimes. If they get enough responses from the class, they can offer more for free.

Precision Firearms is open seven days a week. You can learn more here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’

Latest News

Instant Coffee won the Lecomte Stakes recently
Fair Grounds lead racing analyst Joe Kristufek recaps the Lecomte Stakes
New Orleans short-term rental vote expected Fri, Jan. 27
New Orleans short-term rental vote expected Fri, Jan. 27
NOLA Gold Mardi Gras kickoff
NOLA Gold Mardi Gras kickoff
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Mardi Gras krewes could prepare to roll down traditional...
New Orleans walking krewes struggle to afford carnival security
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Mardi Gras krewes could prepare to roll down traditional...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Mardi Gras krewes could prepare to roll down traditional routes