Bruce: Sunny skies today; more clouds Saturday and a wet Sunday ahead

Bruce: Dry and warmer Saturday as rain returns Sunday
Bruce: Dry and warmer Saturday as rain returns Sunday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -High pressure in control will allow for pleasant conditions through the first half of the weekend. Although dry, Saturday will see more clouds with some sun and warmer and more humid temperatures. As our nice and dry high pressure starts to slide east during the day turning our surface flow from north to east and southeasterly. Look for moisture to increase and more clouds, but still a nice day on Saturday starting out in the 30s and 40s again with highs in the middle 60s. Sunday the next system moves in bringing an 80% chance of rain with some heavy storms.

The Weather Prediction Center places all of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a level two risk for excessive rainfall meaning 1 to 2 inches of rain falling quickly could cause some Flash Flooding. Stay weather aware.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

