Bruce: Sunny skies today; more clouds Saturday and a wet Sunday ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -High pressure in control will allow for pleasant conditions through the first half of the weekend. Although dry, Saturday will see more clouds with some sun and warmer and more humid temperatures. As our nice and dry high pressure starts to slide east during the day turning our surface flow from north to east and southeasterly. Look for moisture to increase and more clouds, but still a nice day on Saturday starting out in the 30s and 40s again with highs in the middle 60s. Sunday the next system moves in bringing an 80% chance of rain with some heavy storms.

Bruce: From sunny skies today to stormy skies Sunday. Saturday a transition day, although dry clouds increase with warmer temps and more humidity. Highs Saturday through Monday in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 50s north and 60s south. Saturday the dry day of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/D79J3A1zCK — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 27, 2023

The Weather Prediction Center places all of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a level two risk for excessive rainfall meaning 1 to 2 inches of rain falling quickly could cause some Flash Flooding. Stay weather aware.

