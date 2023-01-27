BBB Accredited Business
Mahomes health concerns dissipate, Chiefs favorites once again over the Bengals

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Patrick Mahomes received no injury designation on his ankle Friday, and is now ready to roll against the Bengals.

That positive information for the Chiefs has them now a 1-point favorite over Cincinnati according to Caesars Sportsbook.

With injury concerns for Mahomes heightened earlier in the week, the Bengals rose to as much as 2.5 points.

But as the week progressed, Kansas City’s number swayed back to 1-point favorites, which was the opening line on Sunday.

Joe Burrow is 3-0 against Mahomes and the Chiefs in his career.

For more sports betting talk, check out the Final Bet Thursday night at 10:35 p.m. on FOX 8.

