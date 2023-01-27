BBB Accredited Business
Mardi Gras stores pick up business as krewes return to original routes

By Parker Boyd
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Business is already picking up at local Mardi Gras stores across the city as carnival krewes prepare to embark on their original routes this season.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced during a press conference on Jan. 25.

Cantrell also said the city had secured an extra 150 officers to return krewes to their authentic routes.

One of the stores seeing a spike in business is Beads by the Dozen in Elmwood.

Dan Kelly, president of Endymion and owner of Beads by the Dozen, said longer parade routes mean more people will shop for beads.

“Now that everybody’s routes are longer, they’re going to need more product to throw,” Kelly said. “I think there’s going to be a lot more people out on the streets.”

Many krewes will be rolling down their original routes for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Cantrell said police officers would be paid at least $75 an hour to work during carnival.

Kelly said the long parade routes would significantly impact the economy.

“Economically, I think it’s going to be a big boost,” he said. “For Endymion, all of the restaurants and bars on Carrollton Avenue, they were excited to find out that we were going to be going on our traditional mid-city route. I think it’s going to be a big boom for everybody in the city.”

Endymion will roll through the Ernest R. Morial Convention Center this year due to construction in the Caesars Superdome.

