Nicondra: A pleasant start to the weekend with lots of sunshine, but rain in the forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure in control will allow for pleasant conditions through the first half of the weekend. Friday is starting off nicely on a chilly note with most locations in the low 30s. Expect plenty of sunshine through the afternoon with temperatures in the middle 50s. The high pressure starts to slide east during the day turning our surface flow from north to east and southeasterly. Look for moisture to increase and more clouds, but still a nice day on Saturday starting out in the 30s and 40s again with highs in the middle 60s. Sunday the next system moves in bringing an 80% chance of rain with some heavy storms. The Weather Prediction Center places all of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a level two risk for excessive rainfall meaning 1 to 2 inches of rain falling quickly could cause some Flash Flooding.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.