BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Road to the Kentucky Derby possesses a Fair Grounds feel to it

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The “Run for the Roses” is a little over three months away, and once again it will have some of the best thoroughbreds at the Fair Grounds in the field.

Right now, Instant Coffee (winner of the Lecomte Stakes) and Curly Jack (trained by Newman and LSU alum Tom Amoss) hold down the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the Kentucky Derby standings. Both make the Fair Grounds home this winter.

Currently No. 1, Forte, who sits a the top with 40 points. Forte won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile as a two-year old.

Instant Coffee received 20 points for the Lecomte victory, and has 32 points overall. Curly Jack accumulated 17 points in large part for his victory in the Iroquois at Churchill Downs.

Jace’s Road sits in 5th place after winning the Gun Runner Stakes in December at the Fair Grounds.

The next leg of the Fair Grounds triple crown comes in February with the running of the Risen Star Stakes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’

Latest News

Instant Coffee won the Lecomte Stakes recently
Fair Grounds lead racing analyst Joe Kristufek recaps the Lecomte Stakes
Payton sweepstakes, conference championships
Bleu Devils take batting practice ahead of inaugural game
Dillard baseball swinging for the fences in inaugural season
LSU guard Justice Hill (3)
LSU guard Justice Hill returning after stepping away for ‘personal reasons,’ McMahon says