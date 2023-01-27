Road to the Kentucky Derby possesses a Fair Grounds feel to it

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The “Run for the Roses” is a little over three months away, and once again it will have some of the best thoroughbreds at the Fair Grounds in the field.

Right now, Instant Coffee (winner of the Lecomte Stakes) and Curly Jack (trained by Newman and LSU alum Tom Amoss) hold down the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the Kentucky Derby standings. Both make the Fair Grounds home this winter.

Currently No. 1, Forte, who sits a the top with 40 points. Forte won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile as a two-year old.

Instant Coffee received 20 points for the Lecomte victory, and has 32 points overall. Curly Jack accumulated 17 points in large part for his victory in the Iroquois at Churchill Downs.

Jace’s Road sits in 5th place after winning the Gun Runner Stakes in December at the Fair Grounds.

The next leg of the Fair Grounds triple crown comes in February with the running of the Risen Star Stakes.

