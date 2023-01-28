BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Dr. Rochelle Ford, APR, sworn in as eighth president of Dillard University

By Parker Boyd
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dr. Rochelle Ford, APR, a Howard University graduate and native of Gahanna, Ohio, was sworn in as the eighth president of Dillard University during an investiture ceremony held in Dillard University’s Lawless Memorial Chapel on Friday.

During the ceremony, Ford received an outpouring of appreciation and support from university dignitaries. She is the second African American female to serve as Dillard’s president.

Ford previously served as the dean of Elon University’s school of communications. There she led more than 1,500 students with six undergraduate programs and one graduate program.

She also participated in Clark Atlanta University’s HBCU Executive Leadership Institute in 2021.

She succeeds Dr. Walter Kimbrough, who served as president from 2012 to 2022.

Ford received her master’s degree in journalism specializing in public relations from the University of Maryland, College Park. She went on to receive her Ph.D. in journalism from Southern Illinois University.

Dillard University Professor Robert Collins served as the inaugural chief marshal. He said he looks forward to seeing what Dr. Ford can bring to Dillard University.

“She’s really going to help us to build her brand at Dillard University,” Collins said. “As a place that does great things with film and with urban studies and with mass communications, journalism, and public policy. I think she’s going to really continue to communicate to the brand worldwide.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’

Latest News

A tornado caused damage to homes and other property in Lafourche Parish.
Tornado victim: ‘She got blown in through the back doors’
Two parades are getting ready to hit the streets for the weekend
Queen of Krewe of Nefertiti is a 22-year veteran NOPD sergeant who says inspiring children is her mission
New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen will join the Falcons' staff.
Nielsen joins Falcons as defensive coordinator
Two parades are getting ready to hit the streets for the weekend
Two parades are getting ready to hit the streets for the weekend