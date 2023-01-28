Nice first half of the weekend before rain returns Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday will be another nice day with slightly warmer temperatures.

Highs will be in the 60s with clouds increasing throughout the day. Sunday is a different story, with widespread heavy rainfall likely.

A slight risk for excessive rainfall is in effect for the region meaning some areas could see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, leading to flooding. Rain will start early Sunday morning and continue in rounds all day.

Monday we dry out a bit with high temperatures in the 60s. The rainy pattern returns quickly Tuesday and Wednesday with showers possible. Thursday will be our next storm chance. Cooler air returns Friday after that system moves through.

