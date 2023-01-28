BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nice first half of the weekend before rain returns Sunday

Temperatures warm up
Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday will be another nice day with slightly warmer temperatures.

Highs will be in the 60s with clouds increasing throughout the day. Sunday is a different story, with widespread heavy rainfall likely.

A slight risk for excessive rainfall is in effect for the region meaning some areas could see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, leading to flooding. Rain will start early Sunday morning and continue in rounds all day.

Monday we dry out a bit with high temperatures in the 60s. The rainy pattern returns quickly Tuesday and Wednesday with showers possible. Thursday will be our next storm chance. Cooler air returns Friday after that system moves through.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’

Latest News

Bruce: Dry and warmer Saturday as rain returns Sunday
Bruce: Sunny skies today; more clouds Saturday and a wet Sunday ahead
Afternoon weather forecast for Fri., Jan. 27
Afternoon weather forecast for Fri., Jan. 27
Rain returns Sunday as our next storm system moves into the region.
Nicondra: A pleasant start to the weekend with lots of sunshine, but rain in the forecast
Bruce: Dry skies for now; rain returns Sunday
Bruce: Dry skies through Saturday; Sunday the wet weekend day