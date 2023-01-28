BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Rain in the forecast for Sunday

A warmer and wetter week ahead
One to two inches of rain likely through the day for most of Southeast Louisiana and the...
One to two inches of rain likely through the day for most of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After spectacular weather to kick off the weekend, Sunday is a bit murky. More moisture and clouds settle in as winds are blowing inland off the Gulf of Mexico. Several waves of energy will push across the area in the mid and upper level southwest flow helping to trigger showers and storms through much of the day. The Weather Prediction Center places a slight risk or level 2 risk for excessive rainfall across our region. Storms are expected to drop 1 to 2 inches of rain. If that comes in a very short period of time it could cause some flooding issues. One of the first float parades, the Krewe of Nefretiti, is set to roll Sunday afternoon at 1 pm. Unfortunately there is no clear cut timing on the rain, but some passing down pours could begin early in the morning. Download the Fox 8 weather app to monitor real time weather conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’

Latest News

Morning weather update for Saturday, Jan. 28
Morning weather update for Saturday, Jan. 28
Weekend forecast
Nice first half of the weekend before rain returns Sunday
Bruce's evening weather update for Friday, Jan. 27
Bruce's evening weather update for Friday, Jan. 27
Bruce: Dry and warmer Saturday as rain returns Sunday
Bruce: Sunny skies today; more clouds Saturday and a wet Sunday ahead