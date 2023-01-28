Nicondra: Rain in the forecast for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After spectacular weather to kick off the weekend, Sunday is a bit murky. More moisture and clouds settle in as winds are blowing inland off the Gulf of Mexico. Several waves of energy will push across the area in the mid and upper level southwest flow helping to trigger showers and storms through much of the day. The Weather Prediction Center places a slight risk or level 2 risk for excessive rainfall across our region. Storms are expected to drop 1 to 2 inches of rain. If that comes in a very short period of time it could cause some flooding issues. One of the first float parades, the Krewe of Nefretiti, is set to roll Sunday afternoon at 1 pm. Unfortunately there is no clear cut timing on the rain, but some passing down pours could begin early in the morning. Download the Fox 8 weather app to monitor real time weather conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.