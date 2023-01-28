BBB Accredited Business
Nielsen joins Falcons as defensive coordinator

New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen will join the Falcons' staff.
New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen will join the Falcons' staff.(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A prominent Saints assistant coach is joining the team’s biggest rival. Ryan Nielsen is leaving the Saints to become the Falcons defenisive coordinator.

Nielsen joined the Saints staff in 2017 as defensive line coach where he developed several players. He was promoted to assistant head coach under Sean Payton then co-defensive coordinator last season under Dennis Allen.

The team’s other co-defensive coordinator has interviewed with other clubs as well. Nielsen is the second coach to leave the staff this offseason. The team reportedly parted ways with tight ends coach and run game coordinator, Dan Roushar.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

