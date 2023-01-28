One killed, another injured in double shooting in Metairie, police say

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead, another injured in a double shooting in Metairie Friday afternoon, police say.

Around 2:45 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting call near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St. Upon arrival, deputies located two adult males inside a vehicle, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

