BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

One killed, another injured in double shooting in Metairie, police say

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead, another injured in a double shooting in Metairie Friday afternoon, police say.

Around 2:45 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting call near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St. Upon arrival, deputies located two adult males inside a vehicle, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’

Latest News

Kaivon Washington.
Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested for alleged rape in 2020
Dillard University welcomes its eighth president
Dr. Rochelle Ford, APR, sworn in as eighth president of Dillard University
A tornado caused damage to homes and other property in Lafourche Parish.
Tornado victim: ‘She got blown in through the back doors’
Two parades are getting ready to hit the streets for the weekend
Queen of Krewe of Nefertiti is a 22-year veteran NOPD sergeant who says inspiring children is her mission