BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado signs shoe deal with Chinese company Peak, report says

Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) has signed a shoe endorsement deal with the Chinese company...
Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) has signed a shoe endorsement deal with the Chinese company Peak, according to an ESPN report. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has gone from undrafted rookie last season to a second-year player with a new four-year, $6.5 million contract and now his own shoe endorsement deal, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN sports business reporter Nick DePaula tweeted last week that Alvarado had signed a multi-year contract with the Chinese company Peak Sport Products Company, Ltd., and would be the face of the Quanzhou City-based manufacturer’s upcoming “Attitude” shoe line and advertising campaign.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Peak has been around since 1989, according to the company’s English-language website. Alvarado is not the first NBA player signed to wear the company’s products. The website says it has or had endorsement deals with players Shane Battier, Dwight Howard, O.J. Mayo, Tony Parker, Andrew Wiggins and Lou Williams.

Two of the company’s Tony Parker shoes currently sell for $129.99 and $119.99, respectively. It was unclear when the first Alvarado shoes will be available to the public, nor what the price point would be. But the news had some fans of the 24-year-old guard excited.

But breaking through into a tough sneaker culture dominated by monster brands Air Jordan, Nike and Adidas isn’t easy. Predictably, the news of Alvarado’s deal also brought some more savage online reviews.

From undrafted rookie to household name, ‘Grand Theft Alvarado’s cult following grows with Pels hype

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’

Latest News

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27)...
Timberwolves hand Pelicans sixth straight loss, despite Ingram’s return
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives the lane past Golden State Warriors...
Report: Brandon Ingram will return to Pelicans’ starting lineup Wednesday vs Minnesota
Brandon Ingram returns Wednesday for Pelicans vs T-Wolves
Brandon Ingram returns Wednesday for Pelicans vs T-Wolves
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) attempts to spin past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic...
Pelicans’ lose fifth straight, falling to Nuggets, 99-98