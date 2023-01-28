BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Prosecutor: 3rd child dies after attack by Massachusetts mom

A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with...
A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children.

Callan Clancy died late Friday morning, according to a written statement from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.

Lindsay Clancy is facing two counts of murder and other charges after her daughter, Cora, 5, and her son, Dawson, 3, were strangled inside the family home in Duxbury, a coastal town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Boston. They were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Clancy attacked the baby before jumping from a second-floor window at the home, investigators said. Emergency responders found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma.

On Wednesday Cruz said on Twitter that an arrest warrant had been issued for Clancy on two counts of homicide and three each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the deaths of her two children.

Police and firefighters responded to the home on Tuesday night just after getting a 911 call from a male resident who reported the woman jumped out the window, according to Cruz.

Lindsay Clancy is a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is being treated at a Boston hospital. Her arraignment has yet to be scheduled.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
It’s not a bird, or a plane... or a UFO.
Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ ‘none of yours’
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’

Latest News

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, La.
Teacher accused of profanity-laced tirade in front of students put on leave
Dillard University welcomes its eighth president
Dr. Rochelle Ford, APR, sworn in as eighth president of Dillard University
A tornado caused damage to homes and other property in Lafourche Parish.
Tornado victim: ‘She got blown in through the back doors’