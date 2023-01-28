BBB Accredited Business
Spartan Society awards scholarships, Carnival parade spots to 6 high school seniors

Five of the six Spartan Society scholarship winners for 2023 received their awards Saturday...
Five of the six Spartan Society scholarship winners for 2023 received their awards Saturday (Jan. 28) and will ride in the Carnival organization's parade on Feb. 11.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Spartan Society on Saturday (Jan. 28) awarded scholarships, costumes and Carnival parade spots to six area high school seniors who have “demonstrated commitment to their community through leadership and public service,” the organization said.

The awards were bestowed by the Knights of Sparta (the male arm of the Spartan Society) and the Mystical Order of the Phoenix (the society’s female arm). The groups and their award winners will ride together in the Feb. 11 Spartan Society parade on the Uptown New Orleans route.

Winners of the Knights of Sparta’s “Torchbearers of Tomorrow” scholarships were:

  • Hayden Caron (Jesuit High School)
  • Liam Gillen (Ben Franklin High School)
  • Frank Williams (Booker T. Washington High School)

Winners of the Mystical Order of the Phoenix’s “Flames of Future” scholarships were:

  • Brooklyn Atkinson (Archbishop Chapelle High School, Metairie)
  • Kaila Jackson (Grace King High School, Metairie)
  • Taylor Vander (Northshore High School, Slidell)

