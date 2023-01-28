BBB Accredited Business
Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested for alleged rape in 2020

Kaivon Washington.
Kaivon Washington.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Kaivon Washington, one of the suspects arrested for the alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, is now facing a first-degree rape charge in Livingston Parish for a separate alleged incident that took place in Walker in 2020.

Detectives with the Walker Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Washington Friday, Jan. 27 after they say a witness came forward and corroborated details about an alleged incident that took place years ago.

Washington turned himself into the Livingston Parish Detention Center Friday night and is facing a charge of first-degree rape.

