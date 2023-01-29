Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Jan. 28) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed.

The NOPD said it received calls reporting gunfire and a single-car accident around 10:50 p.m. near the intersection of Dickens Place and Zion Street. Responding officers arrived to find the man unresponsive near the crashed vehicle, having sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said whether they have developed any suspect or motive in the fatal shooting.

