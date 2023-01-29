BBB Accredited Business
Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers

A man was found fatally shot Saturday night (Jan. 28) near a vehicle that crashed at the...
A man was found fatally shot Saturday night (Jan. 28) near a vehicle that crashed at the intersection of Dickens Place and Zion Street, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Jan. 28) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed.

The NOPD said it received calls reporting gunfire and a single-car accident around 10:50 p.m. near the intersection of Dickens Place and Zion Street. Responding officers arrived to find the man unresponsive near the crashed vehicle, having sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said whether they have developed any suspect or motive in the fatal shooting.

