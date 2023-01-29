FFF: Case for Derek Carr joining the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF we talk about the Saints in the QB market, Napoli flying high in Serie A, and the place to be on the Friday before Mardi Gras.

FOOTBALL

On Feb. 15, Derek Carr’s 2023 salary of $32.9 million and a portion of his 2024 salary totaling $7.5 million will be guaranteed. For the Raiders, they have two choices, trade Carr or cut him.

We know Carr won’t be back in Las Vegas, he’s already said his goodbyes via social media.

For the Saints, I would let the Raiders make the move. Why give up a trade asset when he’s about to on the open market after he get’s cut by Las Vegas.

New Orleans doesn’t possess a ton of draft capital, so just wait .Is Carr an upgrade over Dalton, yes. The bigger issue will be the price tag.

Does Carr want to win right away or get a cash grab. With the Saints defense playing top-notch football, the offense is the question mark.

For the Black and Gold, Carr could be the answer for a playoff run next season.

FÚTBOL

It’s been 33 years since Diego Maradona and Napoli captured the Serie A title in Italy. Since then, Napoli has been without a domestic league trophy.

In 2023, that could all change. Napoli possess a double-digit points advantage over Italian heavyweights Inter, AC Milan, Roma, and Lazio.

It would be quite the storyline for Napoli to win the crown this season. Maradona passed away this past November. Thirty-three years later his former team could possess championship glory.

FOOD

No doubt, the place to be on the Friday before Mardi Gras, Galatoire’s downstairs for lunch.

It’s a mixture of craziness, spectacle, culinary and libation ecstasy.

And guess what, you can be a part of it in 2023 if you play your cards and cash right. This Monday, Galatoire’s will auction off those downstairs tables at 5:30 p.m.

For $50, you get a paddle for the auction and that also includes entry for two. Champagne and hors d’oeuvres will also be plentiful for the occasion.

This will be the 17th year for the auctions. So far, the Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions have raised more than $3 million for local charities.

I’ve personally been to the auction numerous times, and it’s a can’t-miss occasion in NOLA.

