Heavy flooding rainfall possible Sunday, rainy week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Period of heavy rainfall move in throughout the day Sunday.

A flood watch is in effect for the North Shore until Sunday evening due to the heaviest rainfall staying north of the lake. Two to four inches of rain are possible in the area which may lead to flooding. Never drive through flooded roadways.

The South Shore will see periods of rainfall through the morning hours with spotty showers possible in the afternoon and evening. A marginal risk for severe weather is in effect for the region with gusty winds being the main threat. There is a low end tornado threat. Stay weather aware Sunday.

Highs remain in the 70s Sunday as the warm front bringing rain pushes northward. The warmer conditions stick around through midweek along with the chance for spotty showers each day. Thursday will be our next storm chance, and the system will drop temperatures back into the 50s by Friday.

