Juvenile girl fatally shot in Seabrook neighborhood in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile girl was fatally shot Sunday afternoon (Jan. 29) in the Seabrook neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said.

The NOPD said an adult man has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident, but stopped short of calling him a suspect or announcing an arrest in connection with the girl’s death.

The girl was shot around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard, near Malvern Drive. Police have not disclosed the victim’s age, but said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

New Orleans police and EMS responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon (Jan. 29) near the corner of Curran Boulevard and Malvern Drive in the Seabrook area of New Orleans East. (Google Maps)

