Man arrested for fatally shooting teen girl in Seabrook neighborhood in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A teenage girl was fatally shot Sunday afternoon (Jan. 29) in the Seabrook neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said.

The NOPD said an adult man has been arrested in connection with the girl’s death. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Andre Skinner. He was arrested and booked with one count of negligent homicide and two counts of negligent injuring.

The girl was shot around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard, near Malvern Drive. Police have not disclosed the victim’s age, but said she was in her teens and pronounced dead at the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

New Orleans police and EMS responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon (Jan. 29) near the corner of Curran Boulevard and Malvern Drive in the Seabrook area of New Orleans East. (Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.